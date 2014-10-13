Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Manure From Antibiotic-Free Cows Promotes Antibiotic-Resistant Soil Bacteria

More research is needed to pinpoint the manure component that causes the effect

by Jyllian Kemsley
October 13, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 41
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Manure from antibiotic-free cows can cause antibiotic-resistant bacteria in soil to bloom, Yale University researchers report (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 2014, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1409836111). Organic farmers commonly substitute manure for inorganic nitrogen and phosphorus fertilizers. Studies of soils fertilized with manure from pigs treated with sulfonamide antibiotics have shown transient increases in antibiotic-resistance genes of soil bacteria. Microbiologists are concerned that these genes could transfer through contaminated crops or groundwater to human pathogens. In the new work, a team led by Yale’s Jo Handelsman found that manure from cows not treated with antibiotics caused population shifts in soil microbes so that bacteria resistant to β-lactam compounds such as cephalosporins became more abundant. Soil treated with an inorganic fertilizer did not show the same population shift. More research is needed to pinpoint the manure component responsible for promoting the antibiotic resistance, such as a nutrient, metal, or toxin to which nonresistant bacteria are vulnerable.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bacteria make a meal of penicillin﻿
Aerating Soil Yields Cleaner Air
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Variable Mycotoxin Metabolism Affects Food Safety

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE