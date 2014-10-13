Advertisement

Policy

Optimism Grows On Chemical Security Bill

by Glenn Hess
October 13, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 41
Most Popular in Policy

Odds are increasing that legislation to reauthorize the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) chemical facility security program will be approved by Congress in the lame-duck session that will follow the Nov. 4 midterm elections. Rep. Patrick Meehan (R-Pa.) is the chief sponsor of a bill (H.R. 4007) the House of Representatives passed on July 8 to renew the Chemical Facility Anti-Terrorism Standards program for three years. He is willing to accept changes proposed by the Senate, says an aide to the congressman. Rep. Meehan is “hopeful that with more work we can get final chemical facility security legislation signed into law this year,” the aide tells C&EN. The Senate’s homeland security panel amended H.R. 4007 on July 30, extending the program for four years and creating a procedure for “expedited” approval of site security plans at many chemical facilities. The modified Senate version must still pass the full Senate and would then have to clear the House. Both the chemical industry and DHS have been strong supporters of the reauthorization effort.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

