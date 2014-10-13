In Praise Of Print

Yes, “moving to an exclusively digital format” would preserve natural resources, as Chris Erickson lucidly explained in his letter to the editor (C&EN, July 28, page 4). But I beg ACS to retain the print version of Chemical & Engineering News. It is, frankly, the principal benefit I derive from membership.
Receiving C&EN in my otherwise crowded-with-catalogs mailbox is a weekly delight. I can read it anywhere. It gives me real-world examples of innovation that I can share with all my students. Moreover, I share issues with my AP chemistry students, who use them to help satisfy curricular requirement 4 from the College Board.
C&EN helps them connect their knowledge of chemistry and science to major societal or technological components better than any other resource. Thanks to you and the ink and trees that you use in a responsible way to communicate important news to us.
W. Patrick Cunningham
San Antonio
