Recognition For National Chemistry Week 2014

ACS is proud to announce special recognition and greetings for National Chemistry Week 2014 and its celebrants from President Barack Obama and the U.S. Senate. The President issued a message of greetings to all those observing National Chemistry Week, and the Senate unanimously passed a resolution, sponsored by Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) and Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), recognizing National Chemistry Week. The resolution can be found at http://cenm.ag/resolution.
National Chemistry Week is Oct. 19–25, and the theme is “The Sweet Side of Chemistry—Candy.” ACS thanks all members and volunteers preparing to celebrate NCW 2014 in their communities!
For more information about National Chemistry Week 2014 and how to get involved in the celebration, visit http://cenm.ag/ncw2014.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter