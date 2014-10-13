Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Seeking Pharma Bright Spots

CPhI: Business niches offered the most promise for conference attendees

by Ann M. Thayer
October 13, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 41
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Ann Thayer/C&EN
CPhI attendees found order at the Paris convention center but chaos in the streets outside.
Photo of attendees at CPhI in Paris, October 2014.
Credit: Ann Thayer/C&EN
CPhI attendees found order at the Paris convention center but chaos in the streets outside.

Fine chemicals manufacturers came to the CPhI pharmaceutical ingredients trade show in Paris last week hoping to drum up customers and keep a modest business recovery going. But booth traffic was modest. For the 35,000 attendees and 2,250 exhibitors, the crush came instead in the form of taxi, bus, and metro jams, plus a rail strike.

The news from the companies managing to do business there was that the best opportunities are in select areas, such as biologics, or in specialized technology or capacity offerings, such as finished-product formulation.

In biologics, executives from Catalent Pharma Solutions arrived in Paris having just acquired Redwood Bioscience, a University of California, Berkeley, spin-off that offers antibody-drug conjugate technology. The acquisition was the New Jersey-based company’s first since its initial public offering in July, but it is expected to soon make more. Meanwhile, IDT Biologika announced at the show that it has finished building a large facility for lyophilizing and filling biologic and vaccine products in its home city of Dessau, Germany.

Targeting both biologics and small molecules, Switzerland’s SGS Life Science Services promoted a multi-million-dollar investment in its testing lab network. Later this month SGS will open a lab in Carson, Calif., that will place it close to West Coast pharma and biotech customers for the first time. In 2015, the company will debut lab expansions near Paris and in Shanghai, according to Frédéric Gaussens, the firm’s vice president for strategy and business development.

Next month, France’s Minakem will start up a plant in Memphis to make building blocks for agrochemicals and cosmetics, CEO Frédéric Gauchet told C&EN. The company is also increasing capacity at its Leuna, Germany, facility where it is validating a new active pharmaceutical ingredient for a Russian customer.

Patheon, a unit of DPx Holdings, announced that it will invest $159 million to expand its operations in Greenville, N.C., by the end of 2019, adding nearly 500 jobs. In the process, Greenville will become the home of Patheon’s North American sterile drug facility. In late September, Patheon acquired St. Louis-based Gallus BioPharmaceuticals, a contract manufacturer specializing in biologics.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Small molecules hold sway at DCAT Week
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
European drug chemical makers active as they head into annual U.S. conclave
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Optimism reigned at drug conference

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE