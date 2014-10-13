Slovak Republic Gains Cellulosic Ethanol …

Beta Renewables, the Italian operator of the world’s first large-scale cellulosic ethanol plant, has signed an agreement to supply a cellulosic ethanol plant in Slovakia for the local firm Energochemica. The facility will produce 55,000 metric tons of ethanol per year using Beta’s Proesa technology, which converts biomass to fermentable sugars. Novozymes will supply the needed enzymes. Start-up of the plant is expected in 2017. Beta operates a facility in Crescentino, Italy, and plans to open one in Brazil this year.
