Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Tin Sulfide Films From Solution

Simple method yields phase-pure product quickly and at low cost

by Mitch Jacoby
October 13, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 41
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Owing to its low cost and potentially useful electronic properties, tin sulfide is a promising candidate for applications such as photovoltaic devices. Yet the semiconductor remains largely sidelined because methods used for making high-quality tin sulfide films, such as atomic layer deposition and thermal and electron beam evaporation, are laborious and costly. A team led by Richard L. Brutchey of the University of Southern California and Nathan S. Lewis of Caltech has now demonstrated that high-quality tin sulfide films can be prepared via a simple low-temperature solution-phase method (Chem. Mater. 2014, DOI: 10.1021/cm503124u). The researchers dissolved tin sulfide powder in a mixture of ethylenediamine and 1,2-ethanedithiol at 50 °C then spin-coated the solution onto glass plates or other supports. They briefly heated the films then conducted spectroscopic, photovoltaic, and X-ray analyses. Although tin and sulfur can form SnS2, Sn3S4, Sn4S5, and other phases, the team reports that the simple solution method yields defect-free, phase-pure SnS films that generate stable photocurrent values comparable with samples prepared by more complex deposition methods.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Spin coating makes epitaxial films
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
MXene serves as support material for single-atom catalysts
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Liquid metals yield large 2-D semiconductor films

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE