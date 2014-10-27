AstraZeneca Moves Closer To Cambridge

AstraZeneca has set up four new collaborations with the University of Cambridge. The partners already have an oncology research program, and AstraZeneca houses scientists at the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute. The new collaborations include a three-year neuroscience program and university access to several cancer compounds in AstraZeneca’s pipeline. AstraZeneca will also support Ph.D. training and an entrepreneur-in-residence program. Last year, the firm decided to move its headquarters to Cambridge, England.
