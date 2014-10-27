Advertisement

09243-cover-genomatica.jpg
09243-cover-genomatica.jpg
October 27, 2014 Cover

Volume 92, Issue 43

Corporate ingenuity and determination is starting to pay off, but products must still be muscled into the supply chain

Cover image:

Credit:

Volume 92 | Issue 43
Biobased Chemicals

Biobased Polymers

Corporate ingenuity and determination is starting to pay off, but products must still be muscled into the supply chain

Anxiety Floats Over Fine Chemicals Sector

Despite near-term optimism, CPhI attendees see darkish shadows on the horizon

Mining Venoms

Understanding the composition of venoms can yield insight into evolution and provide new inspiration for drugs

  • Materials

    Patent Picks: Metamaterials

    A look at recent patenting activity in metamaterials, brought to you by C&EN and CAS

  • Business

    Carbon’s Next Moves

    CEO Randy Dearth looks to emerging air and water purification markets for growth

  • Safety

    Another Run At Worker Protection

    Health and safety agency seeks new ways to limit exposure to hazardous chemicals

Science Concentrates

image name
Biological Chemistry

Sweet Shot Of Infections

 Positron emission tomography tracer based on sorbitol detects gram-negative infections

Business & Policy Concentrates

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

