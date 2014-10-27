Burtron Davis Honored For Distinguished Service

Burtron H. Davis is the recipient of the 2014 North American Catalysis Society Award for Distinguished Service in the Advancement of Catalysis. The honor recognizes an individual who has advanced catalytic chemistry or engineering through both significant service to the catalysis community and outstanding technical accomplishments. The award is sponsored by ExxonMobil Research & Engineering and Swiss specialty chemicals company Clariant.
Davis is being recognized for helping overcome industrial research problems through his detailed understanding of catalytic transformations. The award includes a $5,000 honorarium and a plaque and will be presented during the catalysis society’s 2015 North American Meeting in Pittsburgh.
