CF, Yara Scuttle Fertilizer Merger

U.S.-based CF Industries and Norway’s Yara have cordially walked away from merger discussions. The companies disclosed last month that they were in talks that could have led to the formation of a $20 billion-per-year fertilizer giant. “We were able to identify significant structural and operational synergies, but in the end it became clear that we would not be able to agree on terms that would be acceptable to all stakeholders,” says Yara CEO Torgeir Kvidal.
