Call For Nominations For Stone Award

Nominations are being sought for the 2014 Charles H. Stone Award. Sponsored by the ACS Carolina-Piedmont Section, the award is presented every two years to honor contributions to the field of chemistry through activities in the scientific community, public outreach, education, and research in the southeastern U.S.
The award includes a $4,000 stipend and plaque. Nominations must include a nomination letter, at least one supporting letter from the nominee’s local section, a curriculum vitae, and a summary of the applicant’s most noted contributions in the four areas listed above. For more information, visit carolinapiedmont.sites.acs.org or e-mail Matthew Chan at Matthew.chan@basf.com or cpnewsed@yahoo.com. Nominations are due by Dec. 5.
