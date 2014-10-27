Daniel Fredrickson Wins ExxonMobil Solid State Fellowship

Daniel Fredrickson, assistant professor of chemistry at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, is the winner of the 2014 ExxonMobil Solid State Chemistry Faculty Fellowship.
The award, supported by the ExxonMobil Foundation and administered by the ACS Division of Inorganic Chemistry, recognizes significant contributions to solid-state chemistry by an untenured faculty member at a U.S. institution. Fredrickson is studying the chemical principles behind solid-state compounds that form when alloying metals together. He received the award during the fall ACS national meeting in San Francisco in August.
