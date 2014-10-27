Europe Targets Honeywell, DuPont

The European Commission has sent a “formal statement of objections” accusing Honeywell and DuPont of breaching antitrust rules by working together since 2010 to develop HFO-1234yf, a low-global-warming refrigerant for car air-conditioning systems. The two firms face fines of up to 10% of their annual sales. DuPont and Honeywell say they complied with European Union competition rules. The EC began its investigation in 2011 after competing fluorochemical maker Arkema complained that the two U.S. firms had locked it out of the market for the new refrigerant.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter