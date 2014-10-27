HIST Award Seeks Nominations

The ACS Division of the History of Chemistry invites nominations for the 2015 HIST Award for Outstanding Achievement in the History of Chemistry. The recipient will receive $1,500 and a plaque at an honorary symposium during the fall 2015 ACS national meeting in Boston.
The award was formerly known as the Dexter Award and then the Edelstein Award. For more information on nominations, visit www.scs.illinois.edu/~mainzv/HIST/awards/nomination2015-hist_award.php. The deadline for nominations is Dec. 31.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter