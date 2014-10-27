Herty Award Seeks Nominations

The ACS Georgia Section seeks nominations for the 2015 Charles Holmes Herty Medal, which recognizes the work and service of an outstanding chemist from the southeastern U.S. The award includes a gold medal, which will be presented at the local section’s awards banquet next fall.
Nominees may come from academia, government, or industry and must have resided or worked in the southeastern U.S. for more than 10 years. Nomination forms are available at tinyurl.com/Herty2015. The deadline for nominations is Dec. 15.
