Jeremy Palmer Wins Blavatnik Young Scientist Award

Jeremy C. Palmer, a postdoc in the department of chemical and biological engineering at Princeton University, is the winner of the 2014 Blavatnik Regional Award for Young Scientists in the chemistry category.
The awards are given by the Blavatnik Family Foundation and the New York Academy of Sciences in chemistry, life sciences, and physical sciences and engineering to outstanding postdoctoral scientists who work in New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut. Palmer is being recognized for his computational work on the role of water in biological systems and its phase behavior in supercooled states. He will receive $30,000 in unrestricted funds during a gala on Nov. 10 in New York City.
