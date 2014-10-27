NewLink, Genentech Hook Up

Immunotherapeutics specialist NewLink Genetics has licensed NLG919, its indoleamine 2,3-dioxygenase (IDO) pathway inhibitor, to Genentech. NewLink will receive $150 million up front and is eligible to receive milestone payments and royalties. Genentech also will fund future R&D and manufacturing. IDO pathway inhibitors are small-molecule immune checkpoint inhibitors that can complement Genentech antibodies being developed as immunotherapies.
