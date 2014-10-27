Nominations Sought For 2015 Research Articles Of The Year

The Journal of Agricultural & Food Chemistry and the ACS Divisions of Agricultural & Food Chemistry and of Agrochemicals are seeking nominations for the 2015 Research Article of the Year Award Lectureships.
The awards consist of $1,000, a plaque, and up to $1,250 in travel expenses to the fall 2015 ACS national meeting in Boston, where the awards will be presented.
Eligible articles must have been published in 2014 and demonstrate creativity and impact on agricultural and food chemistry as a whole. Two papers will be honored, one in agrochemicals and the other in agricultural and food chemistry.
Nominations are due by Dec. 31 and should be sent to jafcaward@acs.org. Include “JAFC nomination” in the subject of the e-mail. For more information on nominations, visit pubs.acs.org/r/jafclectureship.
