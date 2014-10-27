Oklahoma Chemist Of The Year Is Allen Apblett

Allen Apblett, professor of chemistry at Oklahoma State University, is the recipient of the 2014 Oklahoma Chemist Award, presented by the ACS Oklahoma Section for outstanding contributions in chemical research, education, leadership, and entrepreneurship in the state.
Apblett’s research is focused on the application of metallo-organic chemistry to protection and cleanup of the environment, improvement of industrial processes, and development of new routes to advanced materials.
