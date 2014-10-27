Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Start-up Skyonic Opens Carbon Dioxide-To-Chemicals Plant

Company says its facility is the first to succeed at a new kind of carbon capture

by Michael McCoy
October 27, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 43
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

In San Antonio last week, the start-up firm Skyonic opened what it claims to be an industrial first: a commercial-scale facility that captures carbon dioxide emissions and converts them into salable chemicals.

Built at a cost of $125 million, the facility will consume up to 75,000 metric tons per year of CO2 generated as a by-product at an adjacent cement plant. The company expects to log $48 million in sales and $28 million in earnings annually by marketing the resulting sodium bicarbonate and hydrochloric acid.

The chemicals are made in a process patented by Skyonic founder Joe Jones. The firm uses conventional electrolysis to turn sodium chloride into sodium hydroxide, chlorine, and hydrogen. It then reacts sodium hydroxide with CO2 to form sodium bicarbonate. The chlorine and hydrogen that remain are converted into hydrochloric acid.

In a report generated for the Department of Energy, which put $28 million into the project, Skyonic acknowledges that the energy-intensive electrolysis process does subtract from the plant’s CO2 reduction benefit. But the firm still calculates a net CO2 savings, especially when the chemical sales are considered.

John Thompson, director of the fossil transition program at the Clean Air Task Force, a nonprofit that has been following Skyonic’s progress, agrees that the project should turn a profit. “That’s a good thing,” he says.

Thompson points out that the bicarbonate and HCl markets aren’t big enough to support multiple plants of this type, but he notes that Skyonic plans to apply its technology to the production of limestone and other raw materials for the huge concrete industry.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Solvay resumes soda ash work
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
10 Start-Ups to Watch 2022: Travertine Technologies
Electra raises cash to electrify steelmaking

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE