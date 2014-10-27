Thomas Rosenau Wins 2014 Anselme Payen Award

Thomas Rosenau, professor and chair of wood, pulp, and fiber chemistry at the University of Natural Resources & Life Sciences, in Vienna, is the recipient of the 2014 Anselme Payen Award, presented by the ACS Cellulose & Renewable Materials Division. The award honors outstanding professional contributions to the science and chemical technology of cellulose and renewable materials.
Rosenau’s research on cellulose has led to an improvement of bleaching in pulping and a better understanding of the mechanisms and side reactions in Lyocell fiber production. His work has also allowed scientists to directly monitor the molecular mechanism of cellulose swelling, dissolution, and regeneration. He will receive the award during the spring 2015 ACS national meeting in Denver.
