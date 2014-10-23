Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Troublemaking HER3 Enzyme Trashed

Drug Discovery: Cancer-causing pseudokinase directed to cellular garbage can

by Stu Borman
October 23, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 43
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

A schematic showing the disposal of HER3 protein.
Credit: Nat. Chem. Biol.
A covalent inhibitor tags the cancer-related pseudokinase HER3 with the hydrophobic group adamantane, causing HER3 to interact with a chaperone. The chaperone delivers HER3 to the cellular garbage can, the proteasome, for disposal, impeding cancer-inducing HER3 dimerization.

A new study shows how pseudokinases, signaling enzymes that cause cancers and blood diseases, can be inhibited effectively by small molecules, a feat many researchers in the field believed wasn’t possible. The work could lead to pseudokinase-targeted drugs that fight cancer and other conditions.

Forty-eight pseudokinases account for 9% of the 520 kinases found in humans, notes Nathanael S. Gray of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, in Boston, who carried out the study with Dana-Farber colleague Pasi A Jänne, Craig M. Crews of Yale University, and coworkers (Nat. Chem. Biol. 2014, DOI: 10.1038/nchembio.1658).

The team focused on the pseudokinase HER3, a target for ovarian, breast, and lung cancer. Pseudokinases are so called because they have kinase active sites but lack key residues needed for normal kinase activity. HER3’s principal activity is not phosphate transfer but rather forming cancer-inducing dimers with other proteins.

Drug developers typically inhibit kinases by blocking adenosine triphosphate binding. But that strategy typically doesn’t work for pseudokinases.

Now, the Dana-Farber/Yale group has identified a compound called TX2-121-1 that attaches covalently to HER3’s kinase active site. An adamantane hydrophobic group riding along with the inhibitor causes HER3 to interact with a chaperone that delivers HER3 to the proteasome, the cellular trash can.

This blocks cancer-inducing HER3 dimerization in cells at the 1-μM level. “We are currently trying to get potency into the 100-nM range and exploring pharmacological properties, both needed before we move into any animal testing,” Gray says.

Pseudokinase specialist Natalia Jura of the University of California, San Francisco, comments that the HER3-elimination strategy is “a very promising beginning” and could be extended to blocking not only other pseudokinases but also conventional kinases that promote diseases by noncatalytic mechanisms.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hijacking kinases to kill cancer
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Degrader takes out many forms of KRas
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Molecule packs dual punch for cancer immunotherapy

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE