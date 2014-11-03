Advertisement

Materials

BASF Invests In Slippery Start-up

by Michael McCoy
November 3, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 44
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
The Nepenthes pitcher plant is the inspiration for the SLIPS technology.
A Nepenthes plant.
Credit: Shutterstock
The Nepenthes pitcher plant is the inspiration for the SLIPS technology.

BASF Venture Capital has led a $3 million round of investment in SLIPS Technologies, a start-up based on technology created by Joanna Aizenberg and colleagues at Harvard University and the Wyss Institute. Entrepreneur Hansjörg Wyss also participated in the financing. SLIPS develops omniphobic slippery coatings inspired by Nepenthes pitcher plants. In addition to the investment, BASF will work with the new company to develop SLIPS-coated thermoplastic polyurethanes for use in applications such as footwear, industrial cables, and films.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

