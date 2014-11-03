BASF Invests In Slippery Start-up

BASF Venture Capital has led a $3 million round of investment in SLIPS Technologies, a start-up based on technology created by Joanna Aizenberg and colleagues at Harvard University and the Wyss Institute. Entrepreneur Hansjörg Wyss also participated in the financing. SLIPS develops omniphobic slippery coatings inspired by Nepenthes pitcher plants. In addition to the investment, BASF will work with the new company to develop SLIPS-coated thermoplastic polyurethanes for use in applications such as footwear, industrial cables, and films.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter