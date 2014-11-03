Subdued Employment Growth Ahead For Chemists

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09244-cover1-dowcxd.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09244-cover1-dowcxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

November 3, 2014 Cover

Volume 92, Issue 44

Uneven economic recovery limits hiring

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 92 | Issue 44
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Business

Subdued Employment Growth Ahead For Chemists

Uneven economic recovery limits hiring

Speedier Screening

GSK’s Discovery Fast Track program looks inside academia for promising but risky drug targets

Cleaning Indoor Air: Alternatives To Precious-Metal Catalysts

Researchers are working on low-cost alternatives that can efficiently scrub harmful molecules from the air

  • Business

    The Chemical Valley’s New R&D Leader

    In West Virginia, MATRIC has transformed former Union Carbide facilities into a modern chemical R&D center

  • Environment

    Toxicity Tools Coming Of Age

    EPA eyes high-throughput assays for endocrine disruptor screening of commercial chemicals

  • Business

    Cutting Carbon Dioxide Boosts Industry’s Image 

    Europe’s chemical industry finds rising public acceptance on the one hand but low sales growth and cost pressures on the other

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Materials

Polymerization Minus The Metal

Chemists replace metal in atom-transfer radical polymerization with organic catalyst and light

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS CAREER TIPS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Fireworks Fashion, Extraterrestrial Smells

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT