Subdued Employment Growth Ahead For Chemists

November 3, 2014 Cover
Volume 92, Issue 44
Uneven economic recovery limits hiring
GSK’s Discovery Fast Track program looks inside academia for promising but risky drug targets
Researchers are working on low-cost alternatives that can efficiently scrub harmful molecules from the air
In West Virginia, MATRIC has transformed former Union Carbide facilities into a modern chemical R&D center
EPA eyes high-throughput assays for endocrine disruptor screening of commercial chemicals
Europe’s chemical industry finds rising public acceptance on the one hand but low sales growth and cost pressures on the other
Chemists replace metal in atom-transfer radical polymerization with organic catalyst and light