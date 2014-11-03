BlueFire Renewables Gets China Backing …

BlueFire Renewables, a cellulosic fuels and chemicals firm, has received a letter of intent for $270 million in project financing from the state-owned Export-Import Bank of China. It plans to use the money to build a 19 million-gal-per-year cellulosic ethanol plant in Fulton, Miss. BlueFire uses concentrated-acid hydrolysis to break down cellulose into sugars that can be fermented into ethanol. In 2009, the firm was awarded an $88 million grant as part of the American Recovery & Reinvestment Act, but it struggled to raise the rest of the funds needed for construction.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter