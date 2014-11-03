Bristol-Myers Eyes Antibody Start-up

Bristol-Myers Squibb has paid $50 million for an option to acquire F-star Alpha, a Cambridge, England-based biotech developing bispecific antibodies to treat cancer. The deal includes FS102, which binds to a unique site on HER2, a protein implicated in breast and gastric cancers. BMS will pay for and conduct clinical trials of FS102, which is poised to enter Phase I studies, and can acquire F-star Alpha if the molecule reaches Phase IIb studies. F-star Alpha investors could net up to $475 million if BMS acquires the company and FS102 makes it all the way to the market.
