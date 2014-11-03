A ChemDraw Flaw

The article about ChemDraw shows that the structure-drawing program is clearly useful (C&EN, Aug. 18, page 26). However, in my experience it has one flaw. Students are consistently asked to submit their proposed structures with the samples before we do a mass spectrum. How is it possible that ChemDraw allows a unique property of the molecule (its exact mass) to be listed as a variable?
Explaining this to students is fine, but to ChemDraw it’s different. Change the number of decimal places to four, never touch it again, and all will be fine.
Richard Kondrat
Riverside, Calif.
