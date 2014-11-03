Cristal and PPG Industries are securing Chinese supplies of the white pigment titanium dioxide. Saudi Arabia’s Cristal, which calls itself the second-largest TiO2 maker in the world after DuPont, has agreed to acquire Jiangxi Tikon Titanium. The company runs a sulfate process plant in Fuzhou, China, that has a capacity to make 70,000 metric tons of TiO2 per year. Separately, Henan Billions Chemicals has completed construction of a 100,000-metric-ton TiO2 plant in Jiaozuo, China. PPG supplied chloride process technology for the plant and will purchase some of its output.
