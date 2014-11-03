… As Enerkem Plans Projects In China

Canadian waste-to-biofuels and chemicals firm Enerkem has signed multiple agreements with Chinese firms as part of a Quebec government trade mission. Enerkem says it will license its technology to the Shanghai Marine Diesel Engine Research Institute. It has also signed agreements with China’s Qingdao City Construction Investment Group and Shanghai Environmental Group to jointly build plants in China. Enerkem uses gasification and catalysis to make fuels and chemicals from municipal solid waste.
