ICL Exits Water Treatment Chemicals

Israel Chemicals Ltd. has agreed to sell its water treatment, alumina, and paper chemicals businesses to Japan’s Kurita Water Industries for $320 million. The transaction includes ICL facilities in Germany as well as other operations in Europe and China. ICL says it will invest instead in its core minerals business. However, this may not include investment in its potash facility on the Dead Sea because of a dispute with the Israeli government over taxes and royalties.
