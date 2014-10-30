Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Sasol Moves Ahead On Louisiana Ethylene

Company says high labor costs are a big part of the $8.1 billion price tag

by Alexander H. Tullo
October 30, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Encouraged by low-cost feedstocks from shale gas, Sasol, the South African fuels and chemicals giant, has given the final go-ahead for an ethylene cracker and derivatives complex in Lake Charles, La., that will cost $8.1 billion.

The ethylene plant will have 1.5 million metric tons of annual capacity when it opens in 2018. Sasol is also building 900,000 metric tons of polyethylene capacity, as well as plants to make ethylene oxide, ethylene glycol, Ziegler and Guerbet alcohols, and ethoxylates. An octene plant is no longer part of its plans.

Stephen Cornell, Sasol’s head of international operations, says the high price tag relative to other Gulf Coast chemical projects is primarily due to the downstream products, such as specialty alcohols, that the company will make. Some other companies are planning only ethylene and polyethylene facilities.

When the project was originally unveiled in 2011, Sasol estimated that it would cost no more than $4.5 billion. In a December 2012 update, the company raised its estimate to between $5 billion and $7 billion. Cornell fingers the “heated labor market” for the project’s escalating cost.

Russell Heinen, senior director of technology and analytics for the consulting firm IHS Chemical, says rising wages for skilled laborers, such as welders, often comes up when he talks to clients building plants. “Next year should be really interesting as we start seeing these projects reach peak staffing levels,” Heinen says. He doesn’t expect companies to cancel plans because of the higher costs, but he says he already knows of delays.

Sasol says it will make a final decision regarding a separate $14 billion gas-to-liquids plant, also planned for Lake Charles, in two years.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
LyondellBasell will buy into Sasol’s new complex
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Gulf Coast petrochemical plants open, and new ones are planned
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nova will buy Williams’s ethylene plant

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE