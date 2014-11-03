Sutro And Celgene Advance Drug Pact

Sutro Biopharma and Celgene have embarked on a new collaboration around multispecific antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) in which Celgene will have exclusive rights to acquire Sutro. Under the agreement, Sutro will receive payments totaling $95 million, which includes an undisclosed equity investment. Sutro may also receive up to $90 million more during the initial term of the agreement. The new research engagement broadens a 2012 collaboration to develop ADCs and bispecific antibodies for two undisclosed targets.
