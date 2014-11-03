Those Darn Cell Phones

Although Rudy Baum’s editorial is factually correct, I think a reference or two to the peer-reviewed scientific literature would have been in order (C&EN, July 14, page 3).
It may not convince the rabidly antiscientific, but for thinking individuals, having access to the best scientific knowledge can be helpful. For instance, see “Cell phones and brain tumors: a review including the long-term epidemiologic data,” in Surgical Neurology (2009, DOI: 10.1016/j.surneu.2009.01.019).
Robert G. Butler
New York City
