Westlake Expands Again In Louisiana

In a move that will increase its exposure to cheap shale-derived feedstocks, Westlake Chemical will invest more than $330 million to boost ethylene capacity at its Lake Charles, La., complex by 100,000 metric tons per year. Set to open early in 2016, the project complements a similar-sized expansion that the company completed in Lake Charles last year. Separately, Westlake has finished a $300 million expansion of ethylene and polyvinyl chloride capacity at its Calvert City, Ky., plant.
