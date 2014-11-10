Astellas Teams With Proteostasis

Astellas has teamed with Cambridge, Mass.-based biotech firm Proteostasis Therapeutics to develop drugs that modulate the body’s response to stress caused by an accumulation of unfolded proteins inside cells. The companies will jointly develop compounds against an undisclosed genetic disease but could expand their pact to explore other indications. Astellas will shell out an undisclosed up-front fee and research funding. If a drug reaches the market, Proteostasis could see overall payments exceeding $400 million.
