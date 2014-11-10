Advertisement

November 10, 2014 Cover

Volume 92, Issue 45

Regulators and scientists are working out how to best address affordable versions of complex drug formulations

Volume 92 | Issue 45
Materials

Closing The Gap For Generic Nanomedicines

Regulators and scientists are working out how to best address affordable versions of complex drug formulations

Ozone Conflict Rages

Industry, public health advocates clash over need for a more stringent standard

An Agchem Innovator

Small by global standards, Japanese agrochemical firms are prolific inventors

  • Education

    Growing Networks At NOBCChE

    Annual meeting of black chemists and chemical engineers focused on entrepreneurship

  • Materials

    A Quantum Leap In Display Quality From Quantum Dots

    Quantum dots are improving screens worldwide, but their cadmium content worries some

  • Environment

    Oversight For Synthetic Biology

    Countries call for precaution as new technology is developed

Science Concentrates

Environment

Nanotech On Tap

Porous granules remove arsenic, microbes, and other contaminants in simple-to-operate system

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

NEWSCRIPTS

Alluring Yeast, Gastropod Genomics

 

