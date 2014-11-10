BASF Cooperates In Fast-Mix Pigments

BASF is teaming with the German firm Hemmelrath Technologies to develop new pigment systems for paints. Hemmelrath specializes in modular coatings production facilities in which various stages of coatings manufacturing are interlinked. BASF is lending its Xfast pigments technology to the effort. These pigments can be stirred directly into paint formulations without preprocessing steps.
