BMS Takes Option On Galecto

Bristol-Myers Squibb has secured an option to acquire Galecto Biotech, a Copenhagen-based firm developing small molecules targeting proteins implicated in fibrosis. Galecto’s lead compound, TD139, an inhaled galectin-3 inhibitor, is in Phase I studies to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease. BMS must exercise its option within 60 days of completion of a Phase Ib study of TD139. Galecto investors could potentially reap up to $444 million.
