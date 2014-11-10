Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

Cuba Offered RefugeFrom Nazi Europe

November 10, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 45
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

I read with interest the C&EN Talks With Hessy Taft (Sept. 8, page 30). As a child, Taft escaped Nazi Europe and lived for seven years in Cuba before immigrating to the U.S. in 1949. She became a chemist and ultimately a professor at St. John’s University.

I have known Hessy for several years as a result of her interactions with Latin American chemists and promotion of chemistry in the region. I do not recall her mentioning her childhood in Cuba. I attribute her generous disposition to her welcome and safety in Latin America at a time when even the U.S. closed its shores to Jewish escapees from Nazi Europe.

Similar feelings of gratitude as well as professional and personal success stories can be found from other Jewish escapees from Nazi Europe who spent many years in Cuba. These include George Rosenkranz (one of the founders of Syntex, which developed numerous steroidal drugs including the first combined oral contraceptive pill) and Ernest Eliel (former ACS president and chair of the ACS Board of Directors and a Priestley Medalist).

Eliel also was a founding member and president of the U.S.-Mexico Foundation for Science and participated in many activities to improve chemistry and chemical education in Mexico and other Latin American countries.

Eusebio Juaristi
Mexico City

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry class participates in ACS Member-get-a-Member program
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Donors meet their endowed scholarship recipients
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Local section spotlight

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE