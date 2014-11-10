Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Depolymerizing Lignin

Formic acid transforms oxidized paper and pulp by-product into aromatics

by Bethany Halford
November 10, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 45
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Lignin, a component in the cell walls of plants, makes up almost 30% of all the organic carbon on Earth. But because the aromatic biopolymer is notoriously recalcitrant, it’s usually treated as a waste product of the paper and pulp industry and burned, sending all those valuable aromatics up in flames. Now, Shannon S. Stahl and colleagues at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, have come up with a way to depolymerize lignin into low-molecular-mass aromatics, with a yield of 60% by weight(Nature 2014, DOI: 10.1038/nature13867). The process (shown) begins by oxidizing key benzylic alcohols in the lignin backbone. This step renders nearby β-ether linkages prone to cleavage during a subsequent treatment with aqueous formic acid and sodium formate at 110 °C. The researchers use the procedure to break down lignin from aspen trees. “The overall yield of structurally identified, monomeric aromatics obtained here is the highest reported so far for lignin depolymerization,” note the chemists. “Although some of the products obtained from this process have direct commercial value, the more important result may be the generation of a stream of soluble aromatic feedstocks for further upgrading.”

A reaction scheme showing the depolymerization of lignin.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Enzymatic sulfation helps solve lignin’s solubility problem
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Iridium Conducts Selective Hydrogenolysis
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New Approach To Utilizing Lignin

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE