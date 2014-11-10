ExxonMobil’s Pryor Is SCI Medalist

Stephen D. Pryor, president of ExxonMobil Chemical, will receive the Society of Chemical Industry, America Section, Chemical Industry Medal at a dinner in his honor on March 10, 2015. Pryor has headed ExxonMobil Chemical since 2008, leading it through major expansion projects in Singapore, Saudi Arabia, China, and the U.S. He joined Mobil Oil as a marketing representative in 1971 and took positions of increasing responsibility until that company’s merger with Exxon in 1999.
