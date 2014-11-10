Former Bruker Assets Are Now Scion Instruments

Hong Kong’s Techcomp has created Fremont, Calif.-based Scion Instruments around the gas chromatography and GC‑ single quadrupole mass spectrometry assets it recently acquired from Bruker for $13.5 million. Scion will supply instrument systems and software from an existing factory in California that was used by Bruker’s chemicals and applied markets division. Techcomp has an option to buy the service side of Bruker’s business in the next 12 months. In the meantime, Bruker will service and support the GC systems. Bruker acquired the former Varian GC product line from Agilent Technologies in 2010.
