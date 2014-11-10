Fujifilm To Enter Radiopharmaceuticals

Fujifilm will spend more than $50 million to enter the market for positron emission tomography (PET) radiopharmaceuticals used in disease diagnosis. The Japanese firm will use the money to establish labs in Ibaraki City and Kawasaki City, Japan, where it will research radiolabeled compounds that can help diagnose Alzheimer’s and other diseases. Last month Fujifilm agreed to help Eli Lilly & Co. win Japanese approval for florbetapir, which is approved in the U.S. to detect brain plaques associated with Alzheimer’s.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter