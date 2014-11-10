Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Improving Carbon Nanotube Electronics

Hydrogen fluoride plus electric current purifies nanotubes, improves their electronic properties

by Mitch Jacoby
November 10, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 45
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Single-walled carbon nanotubes’ (SWNTs) impressive electronic properties have made these tiny structures promising materials for numerous electronics applications. Getting the most out of SWNTs requires carefully controlling their purity. Adsorbed oxygen, for example, alters nanotube conductivity and other properties. For that reason, SWNTs are typically heated in vacuum to remove the oxygen. That laborious and time-consuming process may become a thing of the past thanks to a simpler and more effective combined chemical and electrical treatment (Nano Lett. 2014, DOI: 10.1021/nl502401c). A team led by Xiaokai Li, Nilay Hazari, and André D. Taylor of Yale University reports that exposing SWNTs to hydrogen fluoride vapor and then applying a constant electrical current rids the nanotubes of oxygen and conditions them for electronics applications. In a demonstration, the team compared silicon solar cells featuring transparent electrodes made from thin films of SWNTs. Solar cells made with nanotubes that were subjected to the HF-plus-electrical treatment exhibited record-setting values of conversion efficiency—the ratio of light energy in to electrical energy out. The team reports that the combined treatment led to better performance than either treatment step alone or the standard vacuum heating method.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE