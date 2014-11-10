Lonza Extends Work With Celladon, BMS

Lonza and Celladon, a biotechnology firm specializing in cardiovascular gene therapy, have entered an agreement that could elevate a multiyear clinical manufacturing contract for Celladon’s Mydicar enzyme replacement therapy, currently in Phase IIb development, to a full-scale commercial manufacturing contract. Under the new agreement, Lonza is designing a facility to be built adjacent to its mammalian cell biologics manufacturing operation in Portsmouth, N.H. If the project proceeds to commercial production, Lonza will purchase $10 million worth of Celladon common stock. Meanwhile, Lonza has expanded its biologics manufacturing agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb. The contract expansion will include production of commercial quantities of a second BMS biologic medicine at Portsmouth.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter