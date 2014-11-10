A New Division For Cannabis Chemists

A petition for the formation of a new professional division of the American Chemical Society known as Cannabis Chemists has been circulating for the past month. With the minimum number of signatures already reached and signers in 12 countries, support is strong.
As the market grows, with legalization of cannabis for recreational use in four states, one district, and one territory, and provisions for medical cannabis in more than half the states, the number of jobs for chemists in the U.S. will surely also grow.
In addition to the 25 analytical companies in the U.S. alone, a growing number of chemists are legally and gainfully employed conducting extractions, purifications, and infusions of cannabis products. Large companies such as Bayer and GW Pharmaceuticals also provide chemists the opportunity to work with cannabis.
This division of ACS would provide myriad services to support this emerging field. Services could include mentoring opportunities, a forum for developing industry standards, sharing technology and legal developments, informing the next generation of chemists about legal opportunities, and recognizing individuals who have driven the industry in the right direction.
Individuals encouraged to sign include those with an interest in cannabis as well as those employed in the field. Other chemists who may be interested in signing include analytical chemists, agrochemists, biochemists, extraction chemists, food chemists, formulation chemists, medicinal chemists, natural products chemists, organic chemists, pharmaceutical chemists, and water chemists.
Signatures can be made private for those concerned about their support being made public. For individuals interested in officer positions or active membership, use the comment section to indicate your interest when signing. To view the petition in its entirety or show your support with a signature, visit, tinyurl.com/naonap7 or e-mail ezra.pryor@gmail.com with any questions.
Ezra M. Pryor
Ontario, Calif.
