Packager Seeks Replacement For Resin

Packaging maker Amcor is undertaking an effort to transition away from Ineos’s Barex acrylonitrile-methyl acrylate polymers. Ineos recently announced that it would close its only Barex plant, located in Lima, Ohio. Barex has strong oxygen barrier properties and is used in food and pharmaceutical packaging films. Amcor intends to build three years’ worth of inventories for the resins. Since 2012, it has also been testing films based on alternative polymers.
