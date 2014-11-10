Panelists Chosen For Forensic Science Standards

The members of a new organization created to set standards and improve the research rigor of forensic science were named in late October. NIST announced 402 people who will serve on 23 subcommittees designed to examine specific areas of forensic science. Those panels are part of the Organization of Scientific Area Committees, which includes committees looking at broader issues that could apply across the forensic sciences. Overall, 28 of the subcommittee appointees are members of the American Chemical Society, C&EN’s publisher. Many are serving on panels in chemistry-related areas, which include toxicology, controlled substances, fire debris and explosives, geologic materials, gunshot residue, and trace materials. NIST formed the panels in response to a 2009 National Academy of Sciences report, which showed that there was little research underlying many of the practices in forensic science. The organization replaces an ad hoc system of Scientific Working Groups, which had inconsistent funding and results.
