ACS Meetings Recognized For Being Green

The ACS national meeting and exposition program has been recognized for its efforts to be green, earning it a Gold 100 Grand Award in the category of “Show with the Most Commendable Green Initiatives.” The awards, given by media firm Trade Show Executive, recognize outstanding achievements in trade show management.
“We are honored to receive this distinction,” says Al Hutchins, director of meetings and operations at ACS. “Sustainability is at the core of our association’s values as the world’s largest scientific society.”
Under its greener meetings program, ACS has invested heavily in sustainability practices. To offset the environmental impact of the 2014 ACS national meetings in Dallas and San Francisco, for example, ACS will plant nearly 1,400 trees in Texas and California. ACS also encourages meeting participants to take advantage of hotel linen reuse programs, walk or take the carbon-neutral shuttle, and download the meeting mobile app instead of using a printed program.
Announcements of ACS news may be sent to acsnews.cen@acs.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter